CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — The Chapel Hill Fire Department is planning a live burn on Monday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

This exercise will happen in the area of Interstate 40 & U.S. 15-501. If residents are sensitive to smoke, they should plan to stay inside or avoid the area if possible, the fire department said.

“This rare training opportunity gives our firefighters a chance to experience live fire conditions similar to what they’d face in a structure fire,” the department said.