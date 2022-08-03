CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — The Town of Chapel Hill’s weekly food distribution was back up and running Wednesday.

It was a week after the truck carrying its food broke down and caused many families to miss out on food they rely on every week.

Town officials say anywhere from 200 to 400 people typically show up here for food each week, but volunteers had to turn people away last week.

Site coordinator Laverne Burton tells CBS 17 she spent the past week making sure that didn’t happen again.

“The people of Chapel Hill really depend on this food. It helps them make ends meet and I always want to make sure that they’re getting what they need,” Burton said.

Dozens of volunteers from throughout the town were on hand to help with Wednesday’s food distribution. The site coordinator said volunteers added some extra food in the boxes for families to enjoy.