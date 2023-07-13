CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Football is Kenan Stadium’s bread and butter.

Soon, international soccer will not only pack the stands, but will pack places like Blue’s on Franklin Street in Chapel Hill.

Next week, UNC-Chapel Hill will host its first major international soccer friendly between Chelsea FC and Wrexham AFC.

“This is the time of year where a lot of staff go on vacation. So, if anyone wants a job waiting tables next week, I’m looking for employees,” Andrew Young said as he laughed.

Young owns Blue’s on Franklin. He’s preparing for the busy stretch.

“We are doing all we can. Smoke houses are different. It takes 24 hours to make our product. So, we are going to smoke all we can,” he explained.

Jackson Krider is a UNC student and works at Underground Printing Chapel Hill on Franklin Street. He said he’ll be working on game day.

“I feel like it’ll be similar to what like a Duke, UNC basketball game looks like,” Krider mentioned.

The FC Series is predicting that 50,000 people will be in Chapel Hill. Ahead of next week’s match, the town put up signs to give people a heads up about the traffic.

Young hopes some of that traffic comes right into his business.

“I never thought in a million years that we’ll be having pro soccer from England owned by a movie star,” he stated.

If you couldn’t get tickets back in May, a limited number of additional tickets have been released.

The game will also be shown on big screens at watch parties on Franklin St., including Blue’s, Still Life and Graduate Chapel Hill.