CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Kimberly Jones of Chapel Hill High was named the Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools Teacher of the Year at its annual Recognition Reception on Monday.

Jones is an English teacher with 16 years of experience. She holds a bachelor’s degree in English and a master’s degree in education from Wake Forest University.

Jones is National Board certified for Professional Teaching Standards in ELA, Adolescence and Young Adulthood. She received a $1,000 check from the Chapel Hill-Carrboro Public School Foundation.

“Every year I am so fortunate to be gifted with young minds to help shape and influence and as a humanities teacher, I firmly believe that what is past does not have to be prologue,” said Jones. “Every day we have the power to change the future, to teach the struggles and the crises of our past, but more importantly to equip our young people to create a better and more just world.”