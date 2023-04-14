CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — A veteran English teacher at Chapel Hill High School has been named the 2023 Burroughs Wellcome Fund North Carolina Teacher of the Year.

Kimberly S. Jones received the honor during an awards luncheon Friday at the Umstead Hotel in Cary.

She was selected from a field of nine finalists representing North Carolina’s eight education districts and charter schools, according to the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction.

“Jones is known in her school and across the Chapel Hill-Carrboro district as a teacher-leader who champions equitable access to advanced courses and academic success for all students,” a news release from the department stated.

Jones has taught 10th-grade English since joining the high school faculty in 2006. She has also supported students through AVID, “a program grounded in the belief that all students, especially those from underrepresented communities, deserve equitable access to rigorous courses that best prepare them for college admission and success,” the release said.

“If students are experiencing academic or personal challenges, teachers and parents know they can share concerns and work with me to create and implement strategies and practices that will help the student meet their academic and personal potential,” Jones said. “Such focused interventions have directly impacted student learning and contributed to improved instruction throughout the school for all learners.”

Other administrative personnel, such as Charles Blanchard, who retired this month as principal of the high school, also had kind words.

“Her vision has helped our entire school effectively reach students of all ability levels and provided more equity-centered classrooms for our students,” Blanchard said in a letter recommending Jones as Teacher of the Year. “Her leadership has also opened doors for our students of color, resulting in an increase of those students enrolling in honors and Advanced Placement courses.”

Additionally, State Superintendent of Public Instruction Catherine Truitt said Jones exemplifies the qualities of teacher leadership that are the bedrock of schools that set high expectations for students while providing the critical support they need to succeed.

“Every school needs a Mrs. Jones,” Truitt said. “It’s obvious that students thrive in her classes, and that she makes things happen for the better in her school. I look forward to the contributions she’ll be making across North Carolina as state Teacher of the Year.”

Jones (Courtesy of Chapel Hill Carrboro City Schools)

Kimberly Jones and NC Superintendant Catherine Truitt (Courtesy of Chapel Hill Carrboro City Schools)



Jones with family members. (Courtesy of Chapel Hill Carrboro City Schools)

Jones succeeds the 2022 Teacher of the Year, Leah Carper, an English teacher at Northern Guilford High School.

Outside her classroom, Jones serves as an equity team leader for her school and on the district’s instructional planning team.

Jones earned undergraduate and graduate degrees from Wake Forest University.