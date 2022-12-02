CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — The Community Holiday Parade in Chapel Hill returns at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday.

More than 40 diverse community groups and performers will proceed down Franklin Street. The parade will start at Church and Franklin streets, and finish at Carrboro Town Hall around 12:30 p.m., according to a news release from the town.

West Franklin Street between Columbia and Church streets will be closed to motor-vehicle traffic beginning at 8:30 a.m.

The remainder of West Franklin Street between Church Street and Merritt Mill Road will be closed to vehicles beginning at 10:15 a.m. until the end of the parade enters Carrboro at about 11 a.m.

Several Chapel Hill Transit bus routes will be affected. Customers should expect delays and visit chtransit.org for more information.

Parking is available at 140 West and other lots downtown. Learn more at parkonthehill.com.