CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — The Chapel Hill Police Department is seeking the public’s help to locate a missing woman.

Police said Lydia Upchurch, 78, of Chapel Hill, was last seen around 6:30 a.m. Sunday morning in the area of 220 Scarlett Drive in Chapel Hill.

Upchurch is described as 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighs about 120 pounds and has graying hair.

She was last seen wearing a black puffer coat, light tan pants, a black headband, walking shoes or boots and may be carrying a pair of boots.

Investigators said they are concerned about Upchurch’s well-being, and that she has not been heard from since she left for a walk this morning.

Lydia Upchurch (Photos from Chapel Hill Police Department)

She is believed to be traveling north by foot.

Police said search teams are in the area where Upchurch was last seen.

Anyone who sees her should call 911.