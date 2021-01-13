Chapel Hill leaders unanimously pass LGBTQ nondiscrimination resolution

Orange County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
gay-pride-flag-generic_329852

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – Like Hillsborough and Carrboro did earlier in the week, Chapel Hill’s Town Council Wednesday night unanimously passed an ordinance that expands anti-discrimination protections for members of the LGBTQ community.

The ordinance takes effect immediately.

Hillsborough leaders voted unanimously on a similar ordinance Monday. Carrboro leaders followed suit Tuesday.

These ordinances came about after the expiration of a moratorium on anti-bias ordinances that spawned during the effort to remove House Bill 2 — North Carolina’s “bathroom bill.”

More headlines from CBS17.com:

Click here to see what’s trending on CBS17.com >

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story