Chapel Hill leaders unanimously pass LGBTQ nondiscrimination resolution

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – Like Hillsborough and Carrboro did earlier in the week, Chapel Hill’s Town Council Wednesday night unanimously passed an ordinance that expands anti-discrimination protections for members of the LGBTQ community.
The ordinance takes effect immediately.
Hillsborough leaders voted unanimously on a similar ordinance Monday. Carrboro leaders followed suit Tuesday.
These ordinances came about after the expiration of a moratorium on anti-bias ordinances that spawned during the effort to remove House Bill 2 — North Carolina’s “bathroom bill.”
