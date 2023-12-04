PITTSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A 29-year-old Chapel Hill man has been charged in a domestic assault incident involving his mother, officials said Monday.

The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call on Nov. 16, reporting a domestic assault incident at a residence along Franklin Ridge in the Chapel Hill area of the county. The victim, a woman, reported being assaulted with a knife by her son, according to a news release from deputies.

Deputies responding to the scene discovered the woman with stab wounds to her head, neck, and hands. She was transported to UNC Hospitals in Chapel Hill for treatment.

The suspect, identified as Christian Arnold Ramsland, was taken into custody under Emergency Involuntary Commitment after exhibiting signs of a mental health crisis that warranted immediate evaluation, deputies said.

After his release from the hospital, Ramsland was charged with one felony count of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, one felony count of first-degree kidnapping, and one misdemeanor count of assault on a female.

He was issued a $50,000 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in Chatham County District Court in Pittsboro on January 29, 2024.