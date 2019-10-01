Chapel Hill man charged in September rape appears in court

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The man charged with raping a woman in Chapel Hill appeared in court Tuesday where his bond remained at $500,000.
Vernon Reed was arrested Monday in connection with the Sept. 13 assault off Rosemary Street.
The reported assault occurred around 3 a.m. in the parking deck of Shortbread Lofts in the 300 block of Rosemary Street.
Police along with K-9 units responded to the scene and began searching the area shortly after an assault on a woman was reported.
Police said Monday they made an arrest in the “very difficult case.”
Reed, 46, of Chapel Hill is charged with first-degree forcible rape, robbery with a dangerous weapon, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, and kidnapping.
An Orange County judge kept Reed’s bond at $500,000.
