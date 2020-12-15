Chapel Hill man dies after doing ‘underwater breathing training’ in Utah hotel pool, friends say

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A 22-year-old North Carolina man is dead after a reported drowning in a hotel outdoor swimming pool.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the Westgate Hotel on Canyons Resort Drive for a reported drowning.

Deputies learned a 22-year-old man from Chapel Hill, North Carolina, was with three friends at the hotel.

The group had been consuming alcohol throughout the day when the man told his friends he was going to do underwater breathing training in the pool and attempt to hold his breath longer than he had before.

After about five minutes, the friends became worried as the man did not resurface. The friends jumped into the pool and pulled him out.

The man was unconscious and not breathing. His friends began CPR until medical personnel arrived.

When medical personnel arrived, they provided lifesaving measures to the man. Authorities say he was transported to Park City Medical Center for continued care but was pronounced dead.

The name of the man will not be released until family members have received proper notification of his passing.