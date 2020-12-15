Chapel Hill middle school teacher facing sex crime charge suspended with pay

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — A Chapel Hill middle school teacher was arrested and charged in November for sexual-related crimes.

Frederick Feely, 52, of Raleigh, was charged with second-degree forcible sexual offense.

Feely is employed as an exceptional children’s resource teacher at McDougle Middle School and has taught in the district for three years.

School district officials say Feely was suspended with pay pending an investigation.

“The arrest of Mr. Feely leaves us all concerned,” said Interim Superintendent Dr. Jim Causby. “While the crime for which he has been charged does not involve any school district student or other staff member, he is a teacher in our school district. We cannot comment in great detail, however, please know he has been suspended with pay pending investigation.”