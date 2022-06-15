CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – A man wanted for first-degree murder has turned himself in, Chapel Hill police confirmed Wednesday night.

Nathaniel Shamone Byrd, 41, of Chapel Hill was wanted for the first-degree murder of Ezzard Charles Stroud Jr., 50, who officers found dead inside his home in the 100 block of Creel Street.

The shooting occurred around 5:30 a.m. on June 10.

Police said Byrd has additionally been charged with assault with a deadly weapon and robbery.

He will first appear in court Thursday at 2 p.m. in the Orange County Detention Center.