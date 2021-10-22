Chapel Hill officials address 2021 Halloween celebration on Franklin Street

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – The town of Chapel Hill announced that there will be a Halloween gathering on Franklin Street for 2021.

The popular event was canceled for 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Friday, Chapel Hill officials announced that Franklin Street might be closed to traffic Halloween night if “crowd sizes become large enough.”

However, town officials also said they are encouraging “everyone” to find safe ways to celebrate Halloween so that Franklin Street and surrounding roads stay open that night.

“The Town’s goal in recent years has been to make Oct. 31st even safer for people, and this remains our focus while COVID-19 is a factor,” a news release from Chapel Hill said.

“We encourage our community to avoid celebrating in large crowds, even outside, and to find other ways to enjoy Halloween,” the news release added.

However, the news release cautioned about Franklin Street closing to traffic because of crowds. The street will not be closed before 8 p.m. and if it closes it will reopen by 9:30 p.m., officials said.

“Prohibited items include open containers of alcohol and weapons or items that look like or could be used as weapons,” the news release said.