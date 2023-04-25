CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was charged with kidnapping a five-year-old after an AMBER Alert was issued for her disappearance on Monday night.

CBS 17 previously reported an AMBER Alert was issued for Arielle Williams, 5, after police said she was kidnapped by a driver with a dark blue 2003 Dodge Durango.

The car was reported stolen from the Eastgate Shopping Center at 1800 East Franklin Street in Chapel Hill.

Officers said she was found safe by Lillington police in Harnett County. They arrested Dustin Taylor Oakley, 28, of Raleigh.

Oakley was charged with first degree kidnapping, felony larceny, misdemeanor larceny, possession of a stolen motor vehicle and felony possession of stolen goods.

He was taken to the Orange County Detention Center and was given a $510,000 bond. Oakley will appear in court on Tuesday at 2 p.m.

The investigation is ongoing.