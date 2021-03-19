Chapel Hill police charge woman in December hit-and-run that left teen boy severely injured

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Chapel Hill police have charged a woman in connection with a December 2020 hit-and-run that left a teen boy severely injured, police announced Friday.

Tara Holste, 46, of Chatham County, is charged with felony hit-and-run with serious bodily injury. According to police, Holste hit 15-year-old Chan Mee Yae on Homestead Road near Aquatic Drive just before 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 17, 2020, and then left the scene. Yae was riding his bike.

“Upon impact, he was severely injured and he was found 15 feet away from his bike,” Yae’s brother-in-law Le Ho told CBS 17 in February.

The teen was sent to the hospital with a broken leg and brain swelling. He has had to undergo surgeries to ease the swelling.

“He grew up with very little and for him to be hit by a car and left there in the street, it’s not right,” said Ho.

Ho said the Yaes fled ethnic cleansing in Myanmar hoping for a better life in the states. He said at a young age, the 15-year-old already has a strong sense of work ethic and responsibility.

“He took measures to not ask his mom for money and to develop his kind of like business selling and trading computer parts,” said Ho.

In February, Ho said the family could only hold onto hope one day at a time. Yae was still in serious condition in the hospital and unable to communicate. Doctors were unable to say how if or when he will be able to fully recover.

Police said Friday that Yae “is recovering,” but provided no further details.

Ho told CBS 17 in February that the family was deeply concerned over Yae’s condition.

“The picture remains unclear, we don’t know. We don’t know and we’re kind of afraid,” said Ho.

The family started a GoFundMe to pay for the increasing medical costs for treating Yae. More than $100,000 was raised for Yae’s treatment and the campaign has since been closed.

Police did not say how they determined Holste was the driver responsible.

She was served a criminal summons and will have her first court appearance on March 22.