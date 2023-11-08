CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — The Chapel Hill Police Department Crisis Unit is looking for donations.
The unit is in need of new blankets and new or used cellphones.
Donations can be dropped off at the police department at 828 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. any time between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
The crisis unit is a 24-hour co-response team that provides on-site emergency response with officers to persons in crisis situations. It was established in 1973 and is one of the earliest examples of law enforcement and human services professionals working together, according to the police department.
The Crisis Unit responds to a variety of situations which include:
- Intimate partner or sexual violence,
- Victims of crimes (assault, burglary/home invasion, armed robbery, child abuse/assault),
- Persons experiencing psychiatric emergencies or persistent mental health concerns,
- Situations requiring safety planning and lethality assessments (suicidal or homicidal subjects),
- Runaway juveniles and missing persons,
- Hostages or barricaded persons,
- Traumas including fires, natural disasters, and accidents involving serious injury or death,
- Incidents involving multiple victims in need of debriefing, including first responders,
- Stalking or harassment,
- Death notifications, and
- Outreach to vulnerable persons.