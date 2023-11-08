CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — The Chapel Hill Police Department Crisis Unit is looking for donations.

The unit is in need of new blankets and new or used cellphones.

Donations can be dropped off at the police department at 828 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. any time between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

The crisis unit is a 24-hour co-response team that provides on-site emergency response with officers to persons in crisis situations. It was established in 1973 and is one of the earliest examples of law enforcement and human services professionals working together, according to the police department.

The Crisis Unit responds to a variety of situations which include: