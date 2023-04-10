CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Sgt. Prairie Osborne said she loves her job. She’s been working in law enforcement for more than a decade.

“When I grew up in a small town in the western part of the state, I didn’t know any female law enforcement officers,” said Osborne.

She said it wasn’t something that she thought about as a career until college.

Osborne is currently one of 12 female sworn officers that make up 13 percent of the Chapel Hill Police Department.

“When you bring in different perspectives and different approaches to problem solving, that’s when you see real solutions,” she said.

To inspire more women to join law enforcement, the sergeant is helping coordinate the program called ‘G.E.M.S.’—Girls. Empowered. Motivated. Spectacular.

The effort is a six-week, hands-on series for young women to explore careers in law enforcement as well as jobs in community safety and local government.

“It’s interactive, we get to do a lot of team building, hands-on experience with the K-9 unit, the vehicles, trying on uniforms… It gives them the opportunity to see someone who looks like them in a career that they may have never thought of,” she said.

Chapel Hill Police Chief Celisa Lehew said the department recently joined other departments and signed the 30X30 Pledge. She said the goal is to increase the number of women in their policing academies by 30 percent by the year 2030.

Lehew recently became the first woman to lead the Chapel Heal Police Department and said recruiting more female officers is something that she’s passionate about.

“I’ve been really fortunate to have experiences throughout the law enforcement profession… and I want to make sure those opportunities are available to all women,” Lehew said.

When asked why the number of women in law enforcement is so low, Lehew said, “I think it’s better than it was, but we still have a long way to go.”

The police chief said they plan to be more intentional about recruiting and retention, and also want to make sure women can have a family-life balance in these opportunities.

“Women bring a different perspective to the table and their compassion and ability to build relationships and the ability to have really good communication can do nothing but strengthen our bonds,” the chief said.

The G.E.M.S. program is open to young women ages 14-19 and begins May 1. Meetings will be held every Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. through June 15 at the Chapel Hill Police Headquarters. Anyone interested can contact policeinfo@townofchapelhill.org, call 919-968-2760 or click this link.

Congresswomen Deborah Ross and Valerie Foushee also announced plans to meet with Chapel Hill, Raleigh and Durham police chiefs Wednesday to introduce the Supporting Women COPS Act to incentivize more women to join law enforcement in North Carolina.