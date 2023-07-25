CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Chapel Hill police said five businesses failed during weekend alcohol compliance checks.

The checks were performed at 43 businesses in Chapel Hill focusing on sales of alcohol, according to the Chapel Hill Police Department.

“These checks make sure stores, restaurants, and bars aren’t selling alcohol to people who are underage,” police said in a news release before the crackdown.

Police said the compliance checks took place Saturday at various businesses with two convenience stores and three restaurants/bars failing.

The five that failed “gave or sold alcohol to a minor,” police said.

According to the news release, the businesses that failed are:

Buy and Go at 106 Ephesus Church Road

Khalovera Tacos at 504 Meadowmont Village Circle

Carolina Blue Mini Mart at 117 Old Durham Road

Basecamp at 105 E. Franklin St.

Que Chula at 140 W. Franklin St.

Police said they announce enforcement operations in advance, “with the hope that these friendly reminders will prevent any violations around alcohol sales.”