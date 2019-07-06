Chapel Hill police ID Durham man in bank robbery

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Police in Chapel Hill have identified a man they say was involved in a bank robbery earlier this week.

A news release said that on Tuesday the man walked into the State Employees Credit Union on Pittsboro Street, told the teller “this is a hold-up,” and left the bank with “an undisclosed amount of money.”

He did not use any weapons during the robbery, but police ask people not to approach him.

“Call 911 and give a description of where he is and what direction he is headed,” the release said.

The man, who is about 5-foot-10 and 200 pounds, was wearing a gray, baggy, long-sleeve button-up shirt, dark grey hat, khaki pants, and dark shoes. He has gray, scruffy facial hair, the release said.

On Friday, police said they had obtained warrants for the arrest of Alvin Lennon, 61, of Durham.

The warrant is for the charge of common law robbery.

