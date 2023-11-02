(Chapel Hill Police Dept.)

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Police have identified and charged a Chapel Hill man in an assault on Oct. 25.

John Isaac Roach, 48, is wanted in an assault at a business at 1800 East Franklin Street around 4 p.m. on Oct. 25, police said.

Get crime updates in your inbox – Sign up for CBS 17’s Crime Tracker newsletter

Anyone with information about the assault or Roach’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or contact the Chapel Hill Police Department at 919-968-2760 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Callers who wish to remain anonymous can call Chapel Hill-Carrboro-UNC Crimestoppers at 919-942-7515 or visit https://chapelhillcrimestoppers.com