(Chapel Hill Police Dept.)

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Police have identified and charged a Chapel Hill man in an assault on Oct. 25.

John Isaac Roach, 48, is wanted in an assault at a business at 1800 East Franklin Street around 4 p.m. on Oct. 25, police said.

Anyone with information about the assault or Roach’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or contact the Chapel Hill Police Department at 919-968-2760 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Callers who wish to remain anonymous can call Chapel Hill-Carrboro-UNC Crimestoppers at 919-942-7515 or visit https://chapelhillcrimestoppers.com