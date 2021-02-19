Chapel Hill police investigate after shooting at apartments

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Chapel Hill police said a person was shot at an apartment complex Friday afternoon.

The incident was first reported by police just before 3 p.m. in a tweet that said residents “may see an increased police presence” near Camelot Village Apartments.

Police later confirmed that one person was shot at the apartments, which is near the intersection of South Estes Drive and East Franklin Street.

The wounded person was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, according to police.

Police said they were at the scene interviewing witnesses for an investigation into the matter.

No other information was released.