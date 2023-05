CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — The Chapel Hill Police Department is investigating a deadly fiery crash that happened Tuesday night.

On Tuesday at 9:40 p.m., the Chapel Hill Police and Fire Departments responded to a report of a vehicle on fire after a crash in the 600 block of West Barbee Road near Raleigh Road.

The initial investigation revealed that the driver of the vehicle hit a tree. The driver and passenger died at the scene.

Police said the cause of the crash remains under investigation.