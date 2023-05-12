CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — The Chapel Hill Police Department is investigating a pedestrian death that happened Thursday night.

On Thursday at 9:40 p.m., police responded to a report of a pedestrian hit by a vehicle on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard near Perkins Drive.

Police said the pedestrian died at the scene. The driver stayed at the scene.

Officers said northbound Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard is closed between Weaver Dairy Road and Perkins Drive. As of 4:25 a.m. Friday morning, police have not indicated that the road reopened.

The investigation is ongoing.