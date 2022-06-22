CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — The Chapel Hill Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday afternoon that left one person injured.

At approximately 4:45 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 200 block of Erwin Road, officers said.

One person was transported to UNC hospitals with non-life threatening injuries, and another person was detained for questioning.

A suspect has not been identified despite the detainment, police said.

Anyone with information should call 911 or contact the Chapel Hill Police Department at 919-968-2760 (8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday).