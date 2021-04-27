Chapel Hill police investigating after 3 people report being robbed by 2 men with handguns

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Chapel Hill police are investigating another armed robbery in the town, according to a release from the department on Tuesday.

Officers responded to a reported armed robbery at the Notting Hill Apartments, located in the 7100-block of Drew Hill Lane, at 9:07 p.m. Monday, officials said.

Once at the scene, officers spoke to three victims who said they had been approached by two men armed with handguns and robbed of wallets, cash and a cellphone of one of the victims.

The victims told police that the suspects were wearing a red hoodie and a black hoodie, both had a white mask over their faces and they appeared to be in their early 20s.

The suspects ran from the scene once they robbed the three victims, according to police.

The robbery came just hours after police announced the arrest of a 19-year-old man who is now charged in three Chapel Hill armed robberies that targeted UNC students in a 20-minute span on April 23.

Orange County resident David Nic Cripezzi is charged with aid and abet armed robbery, accessory before the fact to a felony, possession with intent to sell and deliver schedule IV narcotics, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and misdemeanor drug possession.

No arrests have been made in Monday night’s robbery and no further information is available, police said.

Anyone with information about this armed robbery is asked to call the Chapel Hill Police Department between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at 919-968-2760 or 911 at any time. Callers that wish to remain anonymous may call Chapel Hill-Carrboro-UNC Crimestoppers at 919-942-7515. You can also leave tips for Crime Stoppers at crimestoppers-chcunc.org/. Information that leads to an arrest may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.