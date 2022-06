CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Chapel Hill police are investigating after a person suffering from a gunshot wound showed up at a hospital in town Sunday night.

Police said they are trying to determine where the shooting took place, including if the shooting happened in Chapel Hill.

Late Sunday night there was no crime scene where police were focusing, an officer said.

There was also no word about the severity of the injuries of the person who was shot.

No other information was available.