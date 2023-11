CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – A pedestrian has been taken to a local hospital after being hit in Chapel Hill, police said.

According to Chapel Hill police, officers responded to a car crash involving a pedestrian around 5:40 p.m. on the 1100 block of eastbound Highway 54.

The pedestrian was taken to UNC Hospitals with injuries. The driver remained at the scene, police said.

The extent of the injuries are unknown at this time.