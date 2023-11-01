CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — The Chapel Hill Police Department released a statement in regard to a social media post describing the assault of a community member who is Muslim.

The circulating post was made by the Muslim Students Association at UNC-Chapel Hill on Tuesday, claiming there were “pro-Israeli people on Franklin Street attacking Muslim students.” CBS 17 has reached out to the Muslim Students Association for more information and has not yet heard back.

Police said Wednesday that they are aware of the social media post about the reported attack and are working to identify and connect with the victim to offer support and investigate the incident.

“The circumstances that were described in the post must not be tolerated in our community,” said Chief Celisa Lehew. “It is important that anyone who has information reach out to us as soon as possible. We recognize the importance of diversity, equity, and inclusion in our community and will continue to work carefully to ensure an environment where everyone feels safe and respected,” police said.

Community members who have information should call 911 or contact the Chapel Hill Police Department at 919-968-2760 (8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday). Callers who wish to remain anonymous can call Chapel Hill-Carrboro-UNC Crimestoppers at 919-942-7515 or visit https://chapelhillcrimestoppers.com/.