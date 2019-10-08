Chapel Hill police investigating fatal crash on Fordham Boulevard

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — One person is dead following a Tuesday morning crash that shut down a major road in Chapel Hill and police are investigating, according to a news release.

A two-vehicle crash on Fordham Boulevard in front of the Auto Zone near the intersection of Old Durham Road and Sage Road left one person dead, police said.

The crash occurred around 7:30 a.m. The person who died was pronounced dead at the scene. Those in the other vehicle involved were treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Fordham Boulevard was closed intermittently between Eastowne Drive and Erwin Road for around 90 minutes from 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m., police said.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing and police have not identified the person who died or said if any charges will be filed.

