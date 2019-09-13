Chapel Hill police investigating sex assault in parking deck outside UNC off-campus housing

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Chapel Hill police are searching for a man wanted for sexually assaulting a person in a parking deck outside off-campus student housing.

According to police, the sex assault occurred around 3 a.m. Friday in the parking deck of the Shortbread Lofts at 333 W. Rosemary St.

Shortbread Lofts are considered UNC off-campus housing.

The suspect is described as a male who was wearing dark clothing and is approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall.

Police said officers, including the K-9 unit, immediately canvassed the area in an attempt to locate the suspect.

Authorities told CBS 17 the investigation is ongoing and they don’t have enough information at this point to determine whether or not the assault was random.

If you have information about the incident or can identify the suspect, call the Chapel Hill Police Department between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. at (919) 968-2760. At any time of day, you can call either 911 or Crime Stoppers at (919) 942-7515.

Calls to Crime Stoppers are confidential and anonymous, and the caller may be eligible for a cash reward up to $2,000 for information that leads to arrest.

