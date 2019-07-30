Chapel Hill police give all-clear after suspicious device reported at University Place mall

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities have given the all-clear after a report of a suspicious device found at University Place mall in Chapel Hill Tuesday morning, according to town officials.

Police received a call regarding a suspicious device found on Estes Drive near a dumpster at the mall around 8:50 a.m.

The scene was cordoned off for about 20 minutes as police investigated the device.

Officials said police weren’t initially sure if the device was potentially harmful or not, but after investigating they determined it was not a threat.

Officials said they’re not sure what the object was, but it posed no threat.

There were no evacuations and no injuries.

