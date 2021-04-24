Female gunman reported as 2 groups robbed in Chapel Hill

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – Chapel Hill Police are investigating two armed robberies that happened downtown Friday night.

The first armed robbery happened shortly before 9 p.m. in the area of West Rosemary Street and Mitchll Lane.

Authorities say a young man and a young woman, approached a small group of women, the female suspect brandished a firearm, and robbed the victims. Both suspects fled on foot.

The second robbery happened minutes later on North Roberson Street.

Authorities say a group of men reported being robbed by a young man and young woman fitting the description of the suspects in the first robbery.

Both armed robberies remain under investigation and police has identified two persons of interest.

Anyone with information about these crimes or the people responsible is asked to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 919-942-7515.