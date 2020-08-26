Chapel Hill police issue 4 citations related to COVID-19 violations

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Chapel Hill police are cracking down on those who are violating Roy Cooper’s Executive Orders about COVID-19 safety regulations as they have cited four individuals in the last week.

In addition, authorities in Chapel Hill have responded to nearly a dozen calls of loud parties within the last week as well.

According to those police reports, authorities are investigating at least two possible COVID-19 violations for a large gathering.

Chapel Hill police said that UNC-Chapel Hill will be notified of every warning and citation issued to a student. Police said the University has committed to initiating swift communication and taking action with any student, including disciplinary actions where appropriate.

The cited individuals will receive a court date to begin the legal process.

“I hope all community members will see that we are taking this very seriously,” said Chapel Hill Police Chief and Executive Director for Community Safety, Chris Blue. “We do not want to issue any citations and will continue to use education first when responding. However, we will charge when we encounter deliberate and egregious violations that jeopardize our community’s overall health. Our goal is and will continue to be community health and safety.”

Carly Erickson owns Boro Beverage on Rosemary Street and her business has been closed since the pandemic started.

As she is preparing to reopen, she said she has become concerned as she has noticed large groups of young people gathering throughout town.

“I’m worried that the younger generation is not taking this as seriously,” Erickson said. “They’re coming from all over and there’s a lot of locals like us that it affects.”

She said that she hopes police continue to enforce the order in an effort to slow the spread of the virus.

“I just hope people keep knowing that there’s an end of this and we just have to stick it through and be smart,” Erickson said.