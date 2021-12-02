Chapel Hill police looking for 16-year-old boy who was reported missing

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Chapel Hill police are asking for the public’s help finding a 16-year-old boy who has been reported missing.

According to a news release sent just before midnight, William Gunning was last seen at approximately 8:40 p.m. on Wednesday in the area of Nuttree Lane.

Gunning is 5 foot 10 and weighs approximately 160 pounds. He was last seen riding his skateboard and was wearing a black and yellow flannel shirt and unknown color Dickie’s brand pants.

Police said it’s not believed that the teen is in any danger.

If you have any information or see Gunning, call Chapel Hill police at 919-968-2760 (Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.) or call 911.