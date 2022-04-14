CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Chapel Hill Police need your help in finding the drivers who hit bicyclists in separate hit-and-run crashes earlier this month.

The Chapel Hill Police Department on Thursday turned to the public to ask for assistance.

A driver in a blue vehicle struck one bicyclist at around 8:45 p.m. Wednesday in the intersection of Franklin and Mallette streets. The bicyclist did not have apparent injuries, police said.

Police also said the driver of a red Chevrolet Cruz hit a bicyclist at about 4:45 p.m. on April 8 while leaving the Shortbread Lofts on Rosemary Street.

Authorities say the vehicle should have a damaged front bumper and hood. The bicyclist had what were described as minor injuries.

Police say anyone who recognizes either vehicle or has information should call 911 or the department at 919-968-2760 between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. on weekdays.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 919-942-7515.