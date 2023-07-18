CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Ahead of Wednesday night’s long-awaited match between international soccer clubs Wrexham and Chelsea at UNC’s Kenan Stadium, Chapel Hill police are working on ironing out traffic and parking details around the town as 50,000-plus people are excepted to be in town for the game.

“We’ve been talking about way-finding signs, putting out extra signage to help people avoid areas that are going to be congested,” Josh Mecimore, assistant chief with the Chapel Hill Police Department, said.

Police say there will be signs for parking throughout downtown and closer to UNC’s campus and also shuttle services offered to and from campus on Wednesday night. They’ll also have additional officers out in the town.

While the police department is used to big games at Kenan Stadium, they say given the international draw of the soccer game, Wednesday’s sold-out event is new for them.

“We know there will probably be a smaller local crowd than we normally have at a football game, and a lot more people from outside, so that means people that may not know their way around town,” Mecimore said.

Police say their biggest message is to be patient and give yourself more time if you’re traveling anywhere around UNC’s campus.