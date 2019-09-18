Chapel Hill police say 2 men witnessed sexual assault

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – Chapel Hill police want to talk with two men who investigators say witnessed a sexual assault Sept. 13 at Shortbread Lofts.

The sexual assault occurred in the early hours of Sept. 13 at the lofts located at 333 W Rosemary St.

The two witnesses were seen walking westbound on Franklin Street near Mellow Mushroom at 2:40 a.m.

Chapel Hill police stress these men are not suspects in the assault but “are viewed as potentially important witnesses.”

If you are one of the men in the photograph, or know these men, please contact Sgt. Britt with the Criminal Investigations Division of Chapel Hill Police at 919-968-2001.

More headlines from CBS17.com: