Anyone with information on this man, who has conducted multiple thefts at a Chapel Hill Ulta Beauty, is asked to call police (Chapel Hill Police Department).

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – Chapel Hill police are searching for a man they said has been involved in multiple thefts at a Chapel Hill Ulta Beauty Store.

The Ulta Beauty is located at 1800 E. Franklin St. and has reported multiple larcenies caught on camera.



Chapel Hill police are searching for a man it said has conducted multiple larcenies at the 1800 E. Franklin Street Ulta Beauty store.

Most recently, the suspect was seen leaving the store in a gray Honda Pilot with a dent in the passenger side door.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Chapel Hill Police Department or 911.