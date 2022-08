CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – The Chapel Hill Police Department is looking for a man it said was last seen boarding a bus to Durham on Wednesday.

Police said Henderson resident, Mark A. Allen, 48, was last seen Wednesday at approximately noon in the area of Franklin Street boarding a bus to Durham.

Allen is described as 5-feet, 10-inches and 160 pounds. He was last seen in blue scrubs.

Police also said Allen is not believed to be in any danger.