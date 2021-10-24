Chapel Hill police searching for suspect wanted after robbery, assault

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – A man is wanted after a robbery and assault was reported Sunday afternoon, Chapel Hill police said.

The incident happened just before 12:45 p.m. in the area f Scarlett Drive and Legion Road.

Police said the victim was assaulted and robbed in front of their residence by a male wearing dark clothing and a mask.

The man did not show a weapon during the incident, the press release said.

No further information was released.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information should call the Chapel Hill Police Department at 919-968-2760 (8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday) or call 911.

