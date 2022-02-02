Chapel Hill leaders, police ramp up pedestrian safety efforts

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – Chapel Hill leaders and police are working on stepping up pedestrian safety efforts in light of a string of incidents in which people in crosswalks were hit by cars.

A cyclist was also critically injured recently after crashing into a car door.

“We are literally talking about life and death when we are talking about our streets and how we are making them safe for everybody,” Chapel Hill Mayor Pro Tem Karen Stegman said.

The crash involving the cyclist happened around noon on Jan. 26 along Franklin Street near the Graham Street intersection. The driver of the car had parked and opened the door to get out. The cyclist hit the door and was thrown off the bicycle.

In response to this incident and others, Chapel Hill police on Wednesday announced increased pedestrian safety efforts. According to department data, 16 pedestrians have been hit by cars while in crosswalks over a little more than a year.

“The numerous incidents in our community, including several very serious ones in recent weeks, are simply unacceptable and entirely preventable,” Chief Chris Blue said in a news release. “Drivers have a responsibility to be mindful of their fellow community members and we want to be clear to all…. if you fail to yield for pedestrians and cyclists, you will be charged.”

Chapel Hill police said on-duty officers will conduct operations on a daily basis. Off-duty officers will conduct three additional operations per day, five days per week.A grant partnership with the North Carolina Governor’s Highway Safety Program will also fund two widespread operations each week, the release said.

Consequences of not yielding to pedestrians in crosswalks include: a $100 fine, $201 in court costs, driver’s license points, insurance rate impacts, or civil litigation.

Editor’s note: CBS 17 originally reported via Mayor Pro Tem Karen Stegman that the cyclist involved in a Jan. 26 crash had died. Stegman has since walked that comment back.