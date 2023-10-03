CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Watch your speed as street safety operations began on Tuesday in Chapel Hill and go through October.

To try to keep the streets as safe as possible in Chapel Hill, the Chapel Hill Police Department enforces its pedestrian safety operations.

In addition to school zones, operations will be done in other areas where there’s a high number of pedestrian and bicycle traffic. These areas include downtown, and mid-block crosswalks, such as the Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, Estes Drive Corridors.

Pedestrian safety enforcement operations are not limited to, but are on the following dates:

Wednesday, Oct. 4 from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 11 from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Saturday, Oct. 14 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 17 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 21 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 24 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 26 from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

CHPD started the first of five additional speed enforcement operations on Tuesday to improve everyone’s safety on the roads.

Wednesday, Oct. 11 from 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 18 from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 24 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

As always, CHPD warns drivers of heavier pedestrian traffic on Halloween.