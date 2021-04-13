Chapel Hill police warn of man making unwanted advances on area women

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — A man known for making unwanted advances on women may be released from jail soon, Chapel Hill police say.

Police added that they also want to know if you’ve had an encounter with him.

Chapel Hill police say Tucker Chelly Frey is known for asking for food, touching, grabbing and even chasing women up and down Franklin Street. Right now, he is in the Orange County Jail charged with trespassing but could be released soon.

One woman says Frey approached her and her friends.

“Yeah, something was just definitely off — he was just staring at us and wouldn’t break eye contact. You could definitely tell that he had some ulterior motive in mind and we were definitely unsettled,” said Ella Patackis, a UNC-Chapel Hill junior.

That incident happened outside of a nearby deli where an employee helped get the man away from the customers. The deli manager says she even caught Frey touching himself inappropriately near the business on a separate occasion this past week.

“When things like this happen in a place where there are so many young girls, it’s just disappointing and I definitely was just in a bad headspace the rest of the day after seeing something like that,” said Ambara Kadoura, the manager of Mediterranean Deli.

Women around town say with news of Frey’s possible release, they plan to be more vigilant moving forward.

“I actually carry pepper spray. It sucks that we have to be extra cautious. Like that shouldn’t even have to be something on our minds all the time,” said Kaitlyn Sun, a UNC junior.

In 2017 Frey was charged with stealing a Mercedes-Benz and leaving a note at the scene telling the victim not to call police, which didn’t work.

Chapel Hill police say if you’ve had an encounter with Frey to please give them a call.