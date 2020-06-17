Chapel Hill providing free masks for those in need

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN)– The Town of Chapel Hill is giving away free masks to those in need.

The free mask distribution campaign aims to make sure all residents who need face coverings have access to them.

The limit of free masks is four per household.

If you would like a free mask, you can pick one up every Wednesday and Saturday from 2 to 5 p.m. at Fire Station 1: 403 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd and Fire Station 3: 1615 E. Franklin Street.

If you are interested in donating masks, you can drop them off during the same time at the same locations as the free mask pickup, or you can drop them off at Hargraves Community Center at 216 N. Roberson Street between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

As of June 12, Orange County has mandated that face coverings be worn in restaurants, grocery stores, and retails stores while indoors.

Face coverings are also required when riding in public transportation vehicles and in situations where it is not possible to maintain a 6-foot physical distance from others.