CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – The Chapel Hill Police Department is working to keep both walkers and bikers safe on some of the town’s busiest roads.

All month long, more officers will be out on the road educating both drivers and pedestrians on road safety.

The Chapel Hill Police Department said it has had several serious crashes just this year already involving pedestrians.

Last month a bicyclist was killed after crashing into a car door on West Franklin Street.

On New Year’s Eve, two teens were hit while crossing the street on Estes Drive.

The police department said it wants to prevent similar incidents from happening as soon as possible, hence why it’s starting the initiative.

“It gets the message out there and it reminds people that children are walking on our street,” Alex Carrasquillo, a spokesperson for Chapel Hill Police, said. We also have a big bicycle community, and they need the road as well.”

Last year the Chapel Hill Town Council adopted a plan called “Vision Zero.” The goal is to eliminate all traffic deaths and serious injuries by 2031.

In the last year, the town has had a total of 38 crashes involving bicyclists and pedestrians.

Marlie Wasserman lives in Chapel Hill and she told CBS 17 she’s looking forward to police stepping up enforcement and educating both drivers and bikers.

“The number of walkers and runners in this town, especially on a nice day like today, just keeps increasing. We like that, but so does the traffic increasing, so I think the more they can do the better. Same with bicyclists,” Wasserman said.

Officers will be carefully monitoring roads like Franklin Street, Estes Drive and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, they said.

The scheduled special Operations in March include the following dates:

Friday, March 4, 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Saturday, March 5, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Thursday, March 10, 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Sunday, March 13, 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Friday, March 18, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Saturday, March 19, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Wednesday, March 23, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday, March 25, 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Thursday, March 31, 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The Chapel Hill Police Department said it is also planning three speed enforcement operations in March in addition to normal patrols. The dates are as follows: