CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Thousands of people are expected to flood Franklin Street for Halloween and town officials are ready for it.

A town spokesperson tells CBS 17 they’d see upwards of 15,000 people turning out for “Halloween on Franklin Street” before the pandemic. Those numbers were much smaller last year as COVID-19 restrictions were still in place but town officials are anticipating a big bounce-back in numbers tonight.

When it comes to security, town officials say they will have extra lighting in place, police cruisers, and dump trucks blocking off the area and law enforcement from several departments helping out, including Chapel Hill, UNC, Wake, and Orange counties.

“They’ll be staged all around so if anyone needs any kind of assistance, whether it’s medical or anything else, they can look and wave somebody down and they’ll be there to help them out,” said Ran Northam, town communications manager.

Because of the celebration, Franklin Street will be closed from Henderson to Church streets and Columbia will also be closed from Rosemary to Cameron so you’ll want to plan ahead. Those closures are from 8 to 9:30 p.m. on Monday.

There will also be checkpoints in place where officers will be looking for open containers of alcohol or weapons.