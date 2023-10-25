CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Chapel Hill is receiving millions of dollars from the federal government to improve its transit system and we’re getting an idea of what plans could be in store for the town.

The Biden administration announced earlier this year that Chapel Hill Transit would receive nearly $2.2 million to make improvements and safety upgrades at up to 60 bus stops.

They’re still waiting on that money to come in but project manager Katy Fontaine tells CBS 17 they’re in the process of doing a bus stop audit to see what work needs to be done.

“Most of our improvements include building landing pads for people to stand on while they’re waiting for the bus, could be putting a bench at a stop, it could be making a current stop more accessible for ADA users.”

After the money comes in, Chapel Hill Transit says it’ll have to go through town and D-O-T approval processes so finishing the project will take a few years.