Chapel Hill residents march for safety along busy street where 2 teens were hit by vehicle

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Bundled up with signs in hand community members, parents and children gathered and marched along Estes Drive in Chapel Hill Friday evening.

“You know, I think about those girls constantly. I can only imagine what all of the parents are going through right now,” said Anne Goldstein.

Goldstein lives off Estes Drive and organized Friday’s protest.

The message was about safety.

Last Friday evening, Chapel Hill police said Norma Martin was driving an SUV when she hit two children, ages 13 and 14.

Police also said the two teens were in a marked crosswalk and were walking across Estes Drive near Guy Phillips Middle School.

“Pretty much immediately after the accident, I was one of the first people on the scene,” Goldstein said.

Investigators also said that westbound drivers yielded, but that Martin, who was in the eastbound lane, did not.

Police said she did stay at the scene and was charged this week with failure to yield to a pedestrian in a clearly marked crosswalk or regular pedestrian crossing.

Goldstein, who is also a mom, wrote down suggestions to improve safety.

“They could do a weighted barrel where the damaged crosswalk sign is. They could put safety flags…I put these flags out, but they could better flags out,” she said.

Milada Vachudova has a 13- and 15-year-old and said safety along Estes Drive has been a constant issue.

“We’ve written to the town. We’ve expressed our frustration and worries over and over again,” she stated.

The Town of Chapel Hill told CBS17 that the North Carolina Department of Transportation maintains Estes Drive and that last week’s crash was the only one in the last year.

We also found out the town is working on the federally funded Estes Drive Connectivity Project.

The plan is to build raised bike lanes from Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard to Caswell Road. The project also plans to improve the intersection at MLK Jr. Boulevard and give “enhanced crossing opportunities.”

However, as work on it awaits, people at Friday’s protest said something needs to happen now.

As of Wednesday, police said the 13-year-old is still in the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The 14-year-old was released from the hospital.

RELATED: Link to Estes Connectivity Project