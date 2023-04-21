CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — A different kind of football is headed to UNC’s Kenan Stadium on July 19. It’ll bring tens of thousands of fans from all over the world to the town.

Many of those visitors could stop in to see Emily Jones at Four Corners on East Franklin Street.

“It’s going to be even more business than we’ve seen for past World Cups and things like that, which we would have a packed house at 10 in the morning,” Jones said.

When Chelsea and Wrexham come to town, it’ll be the first international soccer game played at the Tar Heels’ football stadium.

As a bar manager, Jones said her restaurant should see plenty of customers, either out-of-towners or those who just want to be close to the action.

“A lot of the soccer fans here are excited for something to be happening here, which never happens,” she said.

“The economic boost we get for [events like this] can be really helpful to our town, especially during the summer when most of the students are gone and a lot of businesses will really appreciate that,” Chapel Hill Town Councilmember Adam Searing said.

Members of the council believe it’s a fitting destination for two of the world’s most popular clubs, especially when you think of a long history of success within UNC’s soccer programs.

“It’ll be really terrific for people to see our town in person and understand why we have that reputation for being one of the best college towns in America,” Councilmember Michael Parker said.

“It might be a little bit unprecedented, but we’ll see,” Jones said.

Chelsea, nicknamed “the Blues,” is one of the most storied clubs in the Premier League and has won two UEFA Champions League titles in addition to five Premier League crowns.

Wrexham is owned by Green Lantern star Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney of “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.” The club and owners are the subjects of a documentary series “Welcome to Wrexham.”

The match is the first of the FC Series, an international soccer exhibition that grew from Florida Citrus Sports’ Florida Cup.

Tickets go on sale Thursday.

CBS 17’s Joedy McCreary contributed to this story.